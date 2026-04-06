BJP supporter killed in Nagaland bypoll violence

01:07

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Imrongsungba Imchen, a resident of Longkhum village in Mokokchung, died after sustaining injuries in clashes involving supporters of Independent candidate Toshikaba and BJP candidate Daochier I Imchen, they said.





He was referred from the Mokokchung District Hospital to Dimapur for better treatment, but succumbed to injuries on the way near Botsa village, they said.





A total of 16 people have been detained in connection with the incident, sources said.





In another incident in Mangmetong village, BJP supporters allegedly attacked the residence of Independent candidate Imchatoba and vandalised 12 vehicles, officials said. Following the incident, police said they recovered some guns and ammunition from the village. -- PTI

A BJP supporter was allegedly killed and a dozen vehicles damaged as violence rocked Nagaland's Mokokchung district on Monday ahead of the bypoll to the Koridang seat, prompting authorities to impose prohibitory orders, officials said.