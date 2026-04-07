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BJP demands Kharge'' arrest for 'kill BJP-RSS workers' remark

Tue, 07 April 2026
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Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge/File image
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge/File image
The Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday demanded the arrest of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and registration of a case against him for his alleged provocative statement during an election rally in Assam. 

In a complaint to the Karnataka director general of police MA Saleem, BJP leaders demanded adequate security to the BJP and RSS workers. 

In their letter to Saleem, they alleged that Kharge, while addressing an election campaign in Assam, stated: "It is written in the Quran that if a poisonous snake is seen during namaz, it must be killed. RSS/BJP are like that poisonous snake; if you do not kill it, you will not survive." 

They alleged that by this statement, Kharge has allegedly incited Muslims to kill RSS and BJP members. 

It is particularly concerning that the Congress president has "justified killing" by referring to the Quran, which may "encourage extremist elements" within the community to commit acts of violence, the party said. 

"We also demand the immediate arrest of Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge for allegedly inciting violence against lakhs of workers," the letter said. 

"In light of the sensitive situation arising from Kharge's provocative statement, adequate security arrangements should be made to protect BJP workers," they added. 

Condemning the statement, the BJP leaders said that as the president of a national party, Kharge holds a highly responsible position and is seen as someone who consistently engages with minority communities. -- PTI

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