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Bihar: RJD's Osama Sahab named in FIR over Siwan clash

Tue, 07 April 2026
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Rashtriya Janata Dal MLA Osama Sahab, son of deceased gangster-turned-politician Mohd Shahabuddin, has been named in a case lodged in Siwan district, following a clash that erupted between two groups after a jeep collided with an auto-rickshaw, police said on Monday. 

According to SP Puran Kumar Jha, two cross-FIRs were lodged late on Sunday by Chandan Singh, who was on the jeep and Dabloo Khan, who was riding the auto-ricksaw. 

The two vehicles had collided in Semari village under the jurisdiction of M H Nagar police station. 

"The MLA has been named in the FIR on the basis of a complaint filed by Chandan Singh and his supporters. It is being investigated as to whether Osama Sahab was involved in the incident in any manner," Jha said. 

Osama Sahab made his electoral debut from the Raghunathpur seat in Siwan in the 2025 assembly polls. 

"Police also registered another FIR to investigate the allegations of both parties, in which the MLA has not been named," the SP said. 

The collision turned into a clash on Sunday evening, as both sides "started pelting stones at each other", the police said. -- PTI

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