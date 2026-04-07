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Bangladesh foreign minister arrives in India, visit to bolster bilateral ties

Tue, 07 April 2026
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Bangladesh Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman being welcomeed on arrival in New Delhi/Courtesy MEAIndia on X/ANI Photo
Bangladesh Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman being welcomeed on arrival in New Delhi/Courtesy MEAIndia on X/ANI Photo
Bangladesh's Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman arrived in New Delhi on Tuesday and was accorded a warm welcome.

This is the first high-level visit from Bangladesh to India after the formation of the new government in Dhaka under the leadership of Prime Minister Tarique Rahman.

"Warm welcome to FM Khalilur Rahman of Bangladesh on his arrival in New Delhi today. India and Bangladesh share warm and historic ties anchored in strong people-to-people relations. The visit will further bolster India-Bangladesh partnership," ministry of external affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a post on X.

India's high commissioner to Bangladesh, Pranay Verma, had paid a courtesy call on Bangladesh's Prime Minister on Monday.

He held discussions on the ties between New Delhi and Dhaka, with a focus on people-centric cooperation in multiple domains aligned with the national development priorities of the two countries.

During his visit to India, Bangladesh foreign minister will meet his counterpart S Jaishankar. 

He is also expected to meet Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval. -- ANI

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