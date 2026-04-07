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Artemis II completes record-breaking trip around moon

Tue, 07 April 2026
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Artemis II astronauts made history Monday as they took a trip around the moon and reached a maximum distance from Earth of 252,756 miles, passing the Apollo 13 distance record set in 1970 by over 4,000 miles. 

The Orion spacecraft's four-person crew has traveled farther from Earth than any humans in history.

The astronauts conducted a lunar flyby and also became the first humans to see some parts of the far side of the moon with the naked eye. 

NASA astronaut Christina Koch said that the moon appears to be browner, as opposed to the shades of white and grey seen from the earth. 
 
"Something I just heard from the window team is 'the more I look at the moon, the browner and browner it looks,'" NASA astronaut Christina Koch said.
 
Christina Koch added that some of the moon's craters look like "a lampshade with tiny pinprick holes,"
 
"All the really bright, new craters -- some of them are super tiny, most of them are pretty small -- there's a couple that really stand out, obviously, and what it really looks like is a lampshade with tiny pinprick holes and the light shining through," she said.
 
The crew includes NASA astronauts Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, and Christina Koch, along with Canadian Space Agency astronaut Jeremy Hansen.

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