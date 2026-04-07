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Any language or action contemplating end of civilisation unacceptable: Rahul

Tue, 07 April 2026
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With US President Donald Trump threatening that a whole civilisation will die on Tuesday night, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said any language or action that contemplates the end of civilisation is unacceptable in the modern world and asserted that the use of nuclear weapons can never be justified. 

In a post on X, Gandhi said, "Wars are tragic, yet they remain a reality. Any language or action that contemplates the end of civilisation is unacceptable in the modern world." 

"The use of nuclear weapons can never be justified -- under any circumstances," the leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha said. 

His remarks came after Trump threatened that a whole civilisation will die on Tuesday night if Iran fails to meet his latest deadline to strike a deal that includes reopening the Strait of Hormuz, while the Islamic republic urged young people to form human chains around power plants and other potential targets. 

Even before the deadline, airstrikes hit two bridges and a train station, and the United States targeted military infrastructure on the Kharg Island. 

It was the second time American forces struck the island, a key hub for Iranian oil production. -- PTI

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