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Air India forms committee to find successor for CEO & MD

Tue, 07 April 2026
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Air India on Tuesday said its CEO & MD Campbell Wilson has resigned and the airline has set up a committee to find his successor. Wilson, a native of New Zealand, has been at the helm of the Tata Group-owned airline for four years as Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director. 

 "Wilson had conveyed his intention to step down in 2026 to Air India Chairman N Chandrasekaran in 2024 and, since then, has been working to ensure the organization and leadership team is on a stable footing for the transition," the airline said in a statement. 

Wilson will continue as CEO & MD till his successor is announced. The Air India board has constituted a committee that will find the successor in the coming months, the statement said. PTI

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