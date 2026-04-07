Air India forms committee to find successor for CEO & MD





Wilson will continue as CEO & MD till his successor is announced. The Air India board has constituted a committee that will find the successor in the coming months, the statement said. PTI

"Wilson had conveyed his intention to step down in 2026 to Air India Chairman N Chandrasekaran in 2024 and, since then, has been working to ensure the organization and leadership team is on a stable footing for the transition," the airline said in a statement.