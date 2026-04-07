HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

2 killed in firing as mob storms CRPF camp in Manipur

Tue, 07 April 2026
Share:
17:30
image
Manipur home minister Govindas Konthoujam on Tuesday said two persons were killed and five others injured in firing after a mob stormed a CRPF camp in Bishnupur district. 

A large number of youths and women held a protest against the killing of two children in a bomb attack by suspected militants in Moirang Tronglaobi area earlier in the day, he said. 

The protesters stormed the CRPF camp near Gelmol, a few 100 metres from the bomb attack site, burnt vehicles and vandalised properties there, he said. 

"I had urged the protesters not to enter the CRPF camp and to allow security forces to focus on conducting an operation to apprehend those involved in the bomb attack," the minister said. 

But the demonstrators did not pay heed to the appeal. 

"They stormed the CRPF camp, burnt vehicles and vandalised portions of the camp, leading to firing by security personnel. They fired either in self-defence or in anger. Two persons, unfortunately, died in the firing, while five others sustained bullet injuries," the state home minister said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Iran's Kharg Island under attack as US deadline looms
LIVE! Iran's Kharg Island under attack as US deadline looms

What Happens When Trump's Deadline Expires?
What Happens When Trump's Deadline Expires?

Trump may strike. He may announce productive talks and extend again. He may do both at the same time.Iran will not open the Strait on someone else's terms, so no matter what happens, that problem will remain unsolved.And the IRGC will...

5 Times When Trump Extended His 'Or Else...' Deadline for Iran
5 Times When Trump Extended His 'Or Else...' Deadline for Iran

Each time a deadline almost runs out, President Trump hands out a new one.

Will Iran Be Browbeaten By Trump's Threats?
Will Iran Be Browbeaten By Trump's Threats?

Far from it; the country's resistance to the US, its nuclear ambitions, and its pursuit of influence and proxies across the Middle East are driven by a constant search for independence and security.Thus, Iran will never capitulate.Trump...

Manipur CRPF Camp Attacked: Fatalities Reported
Manipur CRPF Camp Attacked: Fatalities Reported

Two people were killed and five others injured after a mob stormed a CRPF camp in Manipur's Bishnupur district following a protest against a bomb attack that killed two children.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO