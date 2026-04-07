2 injured in missile strike on telecom facility in Sharjah

20:22





Al Jazeera, citing the UAE's official Emirates News Agency (WAM), reported that two Pakistani nationals were wounded in the incident and were transported to a hospital for medical care.





Earlier, the ministry of defence of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Monday said its air defence systems successfully intercepted multiple aerial threats launched from Iran, as tensions in the region continue to rise.





In a post on X, the ministry stated, "UAE Air Defences engaged 12 Ballistic Missiles, 2 Cruise Missiles and 19 UAV's."





It added that the interceptions took place on April 6, 2026, targeting incoming projectiles launched from Iran.





Providing a broader operational update, the ministry said, "Since the onset of the blatant Iranian attacks, UAE air defences have engaged a total of 519 ballistic missiles, 26 cruise missiles, and 2,210 UAV's."





Despite the scale of the attacks, authorities reported limited casualties in the latest wave.





"These attacks resulted in injuries to 4 individuals, with injuries ranging from minor to moderate and severe," the statement noted.





The cumulative number of injured has now reached 221 people, including nationals from several countries such as India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Egypt, among others.





The statement said, "The total number of injuries has reached 221, involving individuals of various nationalities, including Emirati, Egyptian, Sudanese, Ethiopian, Filipino, Pakistani, Iranian, Indian, Bangladeshi, Sri Lankan, Azerbaijani, Yemeni, Ugandan, Eritrean, Lebanese, Afghan, Bahraini, Comorian, Turkish, Iraqi, Nepalese, Nigerian, Omani, Jordanian, Palestinian, Ghanaian, Indonesian, Swedish, Tunisian, Moroccan, and Russian." ANI

Two people were injured on Tuesday after a ballistic missile strike targeted a telecommunications facility in Sharjah's central region, according to Al Jazeera.