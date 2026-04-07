'14 mn people & I have volunteered to sacrifice our lives for Iran'

14:04





President Masoud Pezeshkian made the statement on X shortly before U.S. President Donald Trump's ultimatum, which threatens strikes on Iranian power stations and bridges if Tehran does not ease its control over the Strait of Hormuz.





The 14 million figure is roughly double previous estimates reported by state media, which had cited volunteer numbers gathered through text campaigns and media outreach as the conflict progressed. Iran, with a population of about 90 million, has seen widespread public anger toward the government following its violent suppression of nationwide protests.





Analysts suggest the higher figure may be intended to deter the threatened U.S. bombing campaign. "More than 14 million Iranian people have declared their readiness to sacrifice their lives,' Pezeshkian wrote. "I, too, have been, am, and will remain ready to give my life for Iran." -- Agencies

Facing an approaching U.S. deadline, Iran's president said Tuesday that 14 million Iranians -- including himself -- have volunteered to sacrifice their lives in the conflict.