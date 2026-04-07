1 held for drinking beer on boat in Ganga in Varanasi

23:53

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The arrested accused has been identified as Arjun Rajbhar, who decorates boats, the police said.





Assistant commissioner of police Gaurav Kumar said the viral video showed two men consuming intoxicants while riding a boat in the river.





"One of them has been identified and arrested. A complaint was received at the Bhelupur police station and a case registered," he said, adding that further action is underway.





Meanwhile, reacting to the development, Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav took a dig at the ruling BJP.





"Is this something new? People are consuming beer everywhere. Since the Bharatiya Janata Party government came to power, people are drinking more because they are under stress and facing difficulties," Yadav told reporters in Lucknow. -- PTI

The police on Tuesday arrested one of the two men seen consuming alcohol on a boat in the Ganga river in Varanasi after a video of the act went viral on social media, officials said.