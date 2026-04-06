US-Israel airstrike destroys Red Crescent recue vehicle in Iran

08:40

A damaged building in Karaj, Iran. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via Reuters





A rescue vehicle belonging to the Iranian Red Crescent Society was completely destroyed in a US-Israeli airstrike in Sepidan, Southern Iran. The incident occurred around 5:00am on Sunday, when Red Crescent rescue teams from Sepidan were dispatched for a rescue operation, as per IRIB.





Meanwhile, US-Israeli attacks hit at least 12 cities across Iran, as reported by Al Jazeera.Tehran was struck in the vicinity of Mehrabad Airport and near Sharif University. The attack near the university targeted a gas substation in the area. Cities like Bandar Abbas, Ahvaz, where the airport was hit, Mahshahr city, and Bandar-e Lengeh, Shiraz, Isfahan, Karaj, Qom, where five people were killed, and also, Kong City were six were killed and 17 were wounded.





Earlier on April 4, Iran formally turned down a proposal from the US for a 48-hour ceasefire, according to Al Jazeera, citing reports from the semi-official Fars news agency. The refusal highlights a continued hardening of Tehran's position amidst the current regional situation.





The diplomatic overture was reportedly conveyed through an unnamed intermediary nation. The collapse of these diplomatic efforts coincides with a sharp escalation in military hostilities, including the downing of a US fighter jet over Iranian territory.





American forces have successfully retrieved one crew member from the aircraft, according to a report by CNN, citing three sources familiar with the situation. The rescued individual is reportedly alive and in US custody, receiving medical treatment. However, the fate of the second crew member remains uncertain as search and rescue operations continue.US President Donald Trump said in a social media post that the Air Force officer who had been shot down in Iran had been brought out safely by US forces. "He sustained injuries, but he will be just fine," Trump said. -- ANI

Direct airstrike destroyed Red Crescent Rescue Vehicle in Southern Iran, Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) reported.