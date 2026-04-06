HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

US comment on Hormuz 'most unfortunate'

Mon, 06 April 2026
Share:
15:48
image
Former Diplomat KP Fabian on Monday said that the US' posture is unfortunate, and shows arrogance. Fabian, while talking to ANI, said that Iran's capabilities to bring down American aircraft must be recognized.

"Essentially, it was a feat. It was extremely difficult to go deep into Iranian territory near Isfahan, but at the same time, we have to realize that Iran does not have much by way of air defence or an air force. We should also recognize that in the process, Iran seems to have brought down one or two American transport aircraft," he said. 

Fabian said that Trump has already lost judgement, as one can see from the way he used expletives. "It is a mixed success, but on the whole, it is good that it happened because, given President Trump's temper and tantrums, if Iranians had captured him first, they would have used him for publicity purposes. That would anger Trump to an extent that he would lose judgment even more. He has already lost judgment, as we can see from the way he used expletives," he said. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

Security breach at Delhi assembly as car breaks through gate
Security breach at Delhi assembly as car breaks through gate

A car driven by a masked man breached security at the Delhi Assembly, raising concerns about potential security lapses.

LIVE! Ahead of deadline, Iran calls US 15-point peace illogical
LIVE! Ahead of deadline, Iran calls US 15-point peace illogical

IRGC Intelligence chief killed in Israeli strike
IRGC Intelligence chief killed in Israeli strike

A top Iranian intelligence official was killed in an attack, with the Revolutionary Guard blaming the United States and Israel. The incident occurs amid escalating regional tensions, including IDF strikes on Hezbollah infrastructure and...

Iran hits over 10 sites in Israel's Haifa; 2 killed
Iran hits over 10 sites in Israel's Haifa; 2 killed

An Iranian missile strike on Haifa has resulted in casualties and intensified conflict between Iran and Israel, prompting search operations and ceasefire discussions.

Must Read! US Eyes Iran Assault: High Risks Ahead
Must Read! US Eyes Iran Assault: High Risks Ahead

Although extensive air attacks have been carried out to destroy most of Iran's defence capabilities, the latter's resilience and sustenance during the war clearly indicate that the US landing force would encounter severe resistance in...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO