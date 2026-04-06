US comment on Hormuz 'most unfortunate'

15:48





"Essentially, it was a feat. It was extremely difficult to go deep into Iranian territory near Isfahan, but at the same time, we have to realize that Iran does not have much by way of air defence or an air force. We should also recognize that in the process, Iran seems to have brought down one or two American transport aircraft," he said.





Fabian said that Trump has already lost judgement, as one can see from the way he used expletives. "It is a mixed success, but on the whole, it is good that it happened because, given President Trump's temper and tantrums, if Iranians had captured him first, they would have used him for publicity purposes. That would anger Trump to an extent that he would lose judgment even more. He has already lost judgment, as we can see from the way he used expletives," he said. -- ANI

Former Diplomat KP Fabian on Monday said that the US' posture is unfortunate, and shows arrogance. Fabian, while talking to ANI, said that Iran's capabilities to bring down American aircraft must be recognized.