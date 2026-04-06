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US' 15-point proposal excessively demanding: Iran

Mon, 06 April 2026
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Esmail Baghaei, the spokesperson of Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, says that America's 15-point proposal is excessively demanding. "We have compiled and formalized our own set of demands. The possibility that the 'pilot rescue in Isfahan' was a deceptive operation aimed at seizing Iran's enriched uranium cannot be ignored. A ceasefire risks becoming an opportunity for the opposing side to regroup and continue its actions. Talks with Oman are focused on establishing a protocol to ensure safe passage of vessels through the Strait of Hormuz." 

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