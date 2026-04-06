US' 15-point proposal excessively demanding: Iran

15:53

Esmail Baghaei, the spokesperson of Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, says that America's 15-point proposal is excessively demanding. "We have compiled and formalized our own set of demands. The possibility that the 'pilot rescue in Isfahan' was a deceptive operation aimed at seizing Iran's enriched uranium cannot be ignored. A ceasefire risks becoming an opportunity for the opposing side to regroup and continue its actions. Talks with Oman are focused on establishing a protocol to ensure safe passage of vessels through the Strait of Hormuz."