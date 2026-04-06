UAE says air defences 'actively engaging' with missiles

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"UAE Air Defences system are actively engaging with missiles and UAV threats. MOD asserts that the sounds heard across the country are the result of ongoing engagement operations of missiles and UAV's. The public is urged to remain calm and follow the safety and security instructions issued by the relevant authorities. Do not approach, touch, or photograph any debris on fragments that have fallen as a result of successful air interceptions and allow relevant authorities to assess the situation, the ministry said in a statement. Additionally, Kuwait's Army also said that the country's air defence systems responded to hostile missile and drone threats.





"Kuwaiti Air Defences are currently responding to hostile missile and drone threats. The General Staff of the Kuwaiti Armed Forces confirms that any explosions that may be heard are the result of air defence systems intercepting hostile targets. The public is urged to adhere to safety and security instructions issued by the relevant authorities," the Army said in a statement. -- ANI

The Defence Ministry of the United Arab Emirates said that the country's air defence systems are "actively engaging" with missiles and Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs). In a statement, the ministry urged the public to remain calm and abide by the security instructions.