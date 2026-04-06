Trump confirms receiving Iran's proposal to end war

22:17





Speaking to reporters during the 2026 White House Easter Egg Roll, Trump acknowledged reviewing the proposal, noting that it was a "significant step".





"I have seen every proposal you can imagine... They've made a proposal, and it's a significant proposal -- a significant step. It's not good enough, but it is a very significant step. They are negotiating now, but it's still a very significant step," the US President said.





Trump said that "Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon" and referred to his decision to withdraw from the 2015 nuclear agreement signed under the Obama administration, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).





Trump claimed that had the United States "not broken the Barack Obama nuclear deal, Israel would have been gone, and the entire Middle East would be in big trouble."





In stark language, Trump also spoke about the scale of US military actions in Iran if a deal is not reached, reiterating his warning of targeting Iran's energy and civilian infrastructure.





"We are obliterating the country. I hate to say it but we are obliterating the country. They just don't want to say 'uncle'. They don't want to cry, as the expression goes, 'uncle' -- but they will. And if they don't, they'll have no bridges. They'll have no power plants. They'll have no anything," the US President said.





Trump also stated that if he had the choice, he would have taken over Iran's oil reserves under US control.





"If I had a choice, I would have taken the oil. It is there for the taking," he added. -- PTI

US President Donald Trump on Monday confirmed that his administration has received a proposal from Iran aimed at ending the ongoing conflict in West Asia, but described the offer as insufficient.