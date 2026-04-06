Trump claims US struck more than 13K targets in Iran

23:52

US President Donald Trump speaks at White House on Monday./Image courtesy White House on X





Addressing reporters at the White House, Trump said, "Over the past 37 days, America's armed forces have carried out more than 10,000 combat flights over Iran - unheard of - striking more than 13,000 targets."





He also confirmed that a US F-15E Strike Eagle shot down last week marked the first instance of a manned American aircraft being downed by enemy forces during the ongoing operation.





"It was the first manned aircraft downed by the enemy in this entire operation," he added.





Trump went on to describe the ordeal of the weapons systems officer who survived the incident and was later rescued by US forces.





According to the US President, the officer ejected safely but suffered injuries while landing in difficult terrain.





"The officer followed his training and climbed into the treacherous mountain terrain and started climbing toward a higher altitude, something they were trained to do in order to evade capture," Trump said, adding that the servicemember's "face [was] bleeding rather profusely." -- ANI

US President Donald Trump on Monday said that American armed forces have conducted an extensive air campaign over Iran in recent weeks, carrying out more than 10,000 combat flights and striking over 13,000 targets over the past 37 days.