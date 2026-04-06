Stock markets drop in early trade on surging oil prices

10:30





The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 270.13 points to 73,049.42 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty dropped 93.60 points to 22,619.50. Later, the BSE benchmark traded 509.77 points lower at 72,822.60, and the Nifty quoted 141.20 points down at 22,571.90.





From the 30-Sensex firms, Reliance Industries, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Sun Pharma, InterGlobe Aviation, Adani Ports and ICICI Bank were among the major laggards. Trent, Titan, Tech Mahindra and Bharat Electronics were among the gainers. Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, climbed 0.74 per cent to USD 109.8 per barrel. -- PTI

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty declined in early trade on Monday as crude oil prices climbed amid fears of further escalation in the West Asia the war. Relentless foreign fund outflows also dented markets' sentiment.