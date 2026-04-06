'Sore loser brat': Iran reacts to Trump's F-word rant

@india.mfa.gov.ir shares this post on X: "Swearing and throwing insults are how sore loser brats behave. Get a grip on yourself, old man!"

United States President Donald Trump on Sunday issued a fresh warning to Iran, urging the Islamic Republic to reopen the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz as the conflict in West Asia escalates, while threatening severe consequences if it fails to do so.





In a post on Truth Social, Trump used unusually harsh language to convey his message, reminding Tehran of his deadline to 'make a deal' or 'open the Strait'.





He noted that Tuesday would mark the day when Washington, DC could target Iran's energy and civil infrastructure.





'Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it!!! Open the F****n' Strait, you crazy bastards, or you'll be living in hell -- just watch! Praise be to Allah,' he said.