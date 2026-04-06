Siddaramaiah will continue as CM under 'current situation': Parameshwara

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Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah/File image





He, however, maintained that any decision regarding the leadership change rests solely with the Congress high command.





"We don't know anything (about leadership change). Who said there will be a change? Who will change? The AICC has to do it. Since they haven't said anything, should we keep guessing? When they want to make changes, the high command will say so; they might not make any changes either," Parameshwara told reporters.





Asked if Siddaramaiah will continue as Chief Minister, he said, "Of course, he will, why shouldn't he? Siddaramaiah will continue under the current situation."





"If Siddaramaiah cannot continue, I'm not the one to say; it will not happen just because Parameshwara says so; the high command has to say," he added.





Reacting to Parameshwara's statement, Siddaramaiah told reporters in Bagalkote that the Congress high command has the final say over the leadership roles and the selection of the chief minister.





Amid the ongoing power tussle within the ruling Congress in Karnataka, Siddaramaiah recently asserted that the party's government will remain in power for two more years and that he is the chief minister of the state.





The leadership tussle within the ruling party has intensified amid speculation about a possible change of chief minister after the Congress government completed the halfway mark of its five-year term on November 20, 2025. -- PTI

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Monday asserted that Siddaramaiah will continue as the chief minister for the full five-year term under the "current situation".