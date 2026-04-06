Sensex jumps 787 points

18:44

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty staged a sharp rebound on Monday after falling in early trade following a correction in crude oil prices amid reports of ceasefire efforts in the ongoing West Asia war.



Intense buying in banking and IT stocks, and a strengthening rupee, supported investor sentiment, traders said.



In a volatile session, the 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 787.30 points, or 1.07 per cent, to settle at 74,106.85.



During the day, it surged 887.91 points, or 1.21 per cent, to 74,207.46.



A total of 3,207 stocks advanced, while 1,147 declined and 190 remained unchanged on the BSE.