HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Sensex jumps 787 points

Mon, 06 April 2026
Share:
18:44
image
Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty staged a sharp rebound on Monday after falling in early trade following a correction in crude oil prices amid reports of ceasefire efforts in the ongoing West Asia war.

Intense buying in banking and IT stocks, and a strengthening rupee, supported investor sentiment, traders said.

In a volatile session, the 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 787.30 points, or 1.07 per cent, to settle at 74,106.85.

During the day, it surged 887.91 points, or 1.21 per cent, to 74,207.46.

A total of 3,207 stocks advanced, while 1,147 declined and 190 remained unchanged on the BSE.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Sathankulam custodial deaths: 9 cops get death penalty
LIVE! Sathankulam custodial deaths: 9 cops get death penalty

IPL 2026: KKR vs PBKS Updates: KKR win toss, to bat vs PBKS
IPL 2026: KKR vs PBKS Updates: KKR win toss, to bat vs PBKS

SUV crashes through Delhi assembly gate; 3 detained
SUV crashes through Delhi assembly gate; 3 detained

A car driven by a masked man breached security at the Delhi Assembly, raising concerns about potential security lapses.

US Rescue That Raises More Questions Than It Answers
US Rescue That Raises More Questions Than It Answers

The 'rescue' operation occurred within kilometres of Iran's underground tunnel complex at Isfahan, assessed by the IAEA and US intelligence as holding a substantial portion of the country's 60 per cent enriched uranium stockpile. Retired...

Iran rejects US 15-point plan, tables own demands
Iran rejects US 15-point plan, tables own demands

Iran on Monday described the 15-point proposal from the United States to end the conflict in West Asia and reopen the strategic Strait of Hormuz as 'excessively demanding', stating that it has prepared its own set of demands to end...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO