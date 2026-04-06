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Rupee rises 14 paise to close at 93.04 against US dollar

Mon, 06 April 2026
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The rupee gained 14 paise to close at 93.04 against the US dollar on Monday, following the Reserve Bank's initiatives designed to curb speculative fervour and dampen volatility in the rupee.

Forex traders said that though the RBI measures are rupee-positive, unabated withdrawal of foreign capital, a strengthening dollar, and rising crude oil prices amid a volatile geopolitical situation continue to put pressure on the rupee.

The RBI tightened its rules to curb speculative positions and capped banks' net open positions at $100 million.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 93.13 against the US dollar and in intraday trade gained momentum to touch a high of 92.79 against the greenback.

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