Perfectly executed: Netanyahu lauds Trump on pilot rescue

07:51





In a post on X, Netanyahu said that Trump has expressed his appreciation for Israel's help during the rescue mission.





"I spoke earlier with President Donald Trump and personally congratulated him on his bold decision and a perfectly executed American mission to rescue the downed pilot from enemy territory. The President expressed his appreciation for Israel's help." he said. "I am deeply proud that our cooperation on and off the battlefield is unprecedented, and that Israel could contribute to saving a brave American warrior," he added.





CNN, citing Israeli sources, previously reported that Israel offered intelligence support and postponed some planned strikes on Iran to avoid interfering with the search-and-rescue mission for the airman. Earlier in the day, US President Donald Trump confirmed that the military rescued the second F-15 crew member, who went missing after Iran downed the jet. -- ANI

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he spoke with US President Donald Trump and congratulated him for the "perfectly executed American mission" to rescue a US pilot stranded in Iranian territory after Tehran downed an F-15 fighter jet at Isfahan.