HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Perfectly executed: Netanyahu lauds Trump on pilot rescue

Mon, 06 April 2026
Share:
07:51
image
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he spoke with US President Donald Trump and congratulated him for the "perfectly executed American mission" to rescue a US pilot stranded in Iranian territory after Tehran downed an F-15 fighter jet at Isfahan. 

In a post on X, Netanyahu said that Trump has expressed his appreciation for Israel's help during the rescue mission. 

"I spoke earlier with President Donald Trump and personally congratulated him on his bold decision and a perfectly executed American mission to rescue the downed pilot from enemy territory. The President expressed his appreciation for Israel's help." he said. "I am deeply proud that our cooperation on and off the battlefield is unprecedented, and that Israel could contribute to saving a brave American warrior," he added. 

CNN, citing Israeli sources, previously reported that Israel offered intelligence support and postponed some planned strikes on Iran to avoid interfering with the search-and-rescue mission for the airman. Earlier in the day, US President Donald Trump confirmed that the military rescued the second F-15 crew member, who went missing after Iran downed the jet. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Iran mediators make last push towards a 45-day ceasefire
LIVE! Iran mediators make last push towards a 45-day ceasefire

'Tuesday, 8:00 P.M. Eastern Time': Trump's new deadline for Iran
'Tuesday, 8:00 P.M. Eastern Time': Trump's new deadline for Iran

Donald Trump has extended the deadline for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, amid escalating tensions between the two countries. Trump issued a harsh warning to Tehran, threatening to target Iran's energy and civil infrastructure if...

Must Read! US Eyes Iran Assault: High Risks Ahead
Must Read! US Eyes Iran Assault: High Risks Ahead

Although extensive air attacks have been carried out to destroy most of Iran's defence capabilities, the latter's resilience and sustenance during the war clearly indicate that the US landing force would encounter severe resistance in...

Downed US pilot hid in mountain, hiked to evade Iranians
Downed US pilot hid in mountain, hiked to evade Iranians

A US Air Force officer was rescued from deep inside Iran after his jet was shot down, following a two-day mission involving US Special Operations forces. The officer evaded Iranian forces for over 24 hours, hiding in a mountain crevice...

How 36-yr-old woman, missing for 4 days during trek, survived
How 36-yr-old woman, missing for 4 days during trek, survived

A Kerala woman shares her remarkable survival story after spending four days lost in the dense Tadiandamol forest of Karnataka, highlighting her resilience and the extensive search efforts to bring her home safely.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO