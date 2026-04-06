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Pak refuses to comment on proposal to end US-Iran war

Mon, 06 April 2026
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Pakistan on Monday refused to comment on reports that it proposed a framework to end the ongoing United States-Iran war while confirming that the peace process was alive.

"There have been several reports of a 45-day ceasefire offer, or 15-point exchange. We do not comment on these individual, specific incidents," Foreign Office spokesperson Tahir Andrabi was quoted as saying by the state-run Pakistan TV.

He, however, confirmed that the peace process is ongoing.

The reaction came after reports in Western media claimed that Pakistan delivered a peace plan to Washington, DC and Tehran, focusing on a ceasefire followed up by detailed talks to end the conflict.

Pakistan launched its efforts last month to end the war, and at one point, it was close to hosting the officials from the US and Iran, but it could not materialise due to 'maximalist' positions taken by the rival sides, according to officials.

However, Pakistan made fresh efforts after hosting a quadrilateral meeting for foreign ministers from Saudi Arabia, Turkiye, Egypt and Pakistan in Islamabad, followed by a meeting between Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

Dar and Wang issued a five-point peace plan based on a ceasefire and talks to end the conflict.

Officials said that Chief of Defence Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir was the linchpin in the latest efforts and was in touch with officials from Iran and the US to end the war.  -- PTI

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