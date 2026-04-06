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Nepal apex court frees former PM Sharma Oli

Mon, 06 April 2026
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The Supreme Court of Nepal on Monday ordered the release of former Nepali Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli by April 9, according to the court document.

The court also directed the release of former Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak along with Oli. 

The current detention of the two leaders expires on April 9.

Delivering the order, the apex court dismissed the habeas corpus petitions filed on behalf of both leaders. 

The petitions had been filed by Oli's spouse, Radhika Shakya and Lekhak's spouse, Yashoda Lekhak.Both leaders were arrested last month in connection with casualties reported during the Gen-Z protests held on September 8 and September 9, 2025.

On Monday, a joint bench of Justices Binod Sharma and Sunil Kumar Pokharel rejected the petitions.

With the dismissal, the court also issued a directive in the name of the government, ordering that both individuals be released from custody upon the expiry of the latest five-day remand extension granted on Sunday.

Earlier, the Kathmandu District Court had extended its remand for a third time, granting an additional five days effective from April 5. 

With the completion of this period, both Oli and Lekhak are set to be released on April 9.

Oli and Lekhak were arrested on March 28, in connection with the September 8-9 incidents, for which they remain under investigation. -- ANI

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