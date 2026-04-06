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'Neither I nor my family have assets in Dubai': Assam CM's wife

Mon, 06 April 2026
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Riniki Bhuyan Sharma on Monday rejected allegations made by Gaurav Gogoi that she or her family hold assets or business interests in Dubai or abroad.

She also hit back at Gogoi, asking him to disclose details about his own family.

In a post on X, the Assam chief minister's spouse said, 'I'll save you the suspense and answer these laughable questions myself. Here it is: Neither I, nor my children, nor my husband have any business interests or assets in Dubai or anywhere outside India. Now your turn. Can you disclose whether your wife has or has ever had a bank account in Pakistan? And will you make those details public?'

She also questioned the change in Gogoi's claims.

"Also interesting how, within 24 hours, you've already climbed down from your claim of a 'golden visa on an Egyptian passport' to now talking about an 'Indian passport,'" she added.

The remarks came after Gogoi raised a series of questions on X regarding foreign assets and passport details of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and his family.Gogoi wrote, "Himanta Biswa Sarma should answer the following questions. Does the wife of Himanta Sarma hold a Golden visa for Dubai? Is the Golden visa on an Indian passport? Does any family member of Himanta Biswa Sarma own properties in Dubai? Does any family member of Himanta Biswa Sarma operate a business in a foreign country? And has Himanta Biswa Sarma disclosed his or his family's wealth and properties abroad in his election affidavit?"

He added, "Himanta Biswa Sarma should welcome an investigation if he has nothing to hide."

The chief minister also responded to the controversy and referred to the St. Kitts forgery case to criticise the Congress. He warned of legal action if false claims are made.

In a post on X, Sarma said, 'Congress once tried this playbook in the St. Kitts case; those days are over. Fabrication will be met with the full force of law--my legal team is already at work.'

The St Kitts case, referenced by the Chief Minister, dates back to 1989-1990 and involved allegations that former Prime Minister VP Singh's son held a secret foreign bank account, claims that were later found to be based on forged documents.

The chief minister's remarks come amid an escalating political row involving Congress leaders Gaurav Gogoi and Pawan Khera over allegations related to his wife Riniki Bhuyan Sharma.

In a press conference on Sunday, Pawan Khera had alleged that Riniki Bhuyan Sharma owns three passports and the couple, along with their son, owns a business worth Rs 52,000 crore in the United States.

Assam CM, however, had denied the claims, saying he would file a defamation case against the Congress leader.

The political confrontation has intensified ahead of the Assam Assembly elections to be held on April 9, with 126 constituencies across the state.

The counting of votes will take place on May 4.  -- ANI

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