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NCW gives Nora Fatehi final chance to appear from it over song

Mon, 06 April 2026
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The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Monday gave actor Nora Fatehi a final opportunity to appear before it in person in connection with the song "Sarke Chunar Teri" and fixed April 27 as the next date of hearing. 

The commission, which took suo motu cognisance of the song over its allegedly objectionable lyrics, held a hearing in the matter on April 6. 

Fatehi's counsel appeared before the commission during the hearing. 

However, the panel did not accept the representation through her lawyer and directed the actor to appear before it. 

"A final opportunity has been granted to Nora Fatehi to appear in person before the commission on April 27, 2026," the NCW said. 

The hearing was chaired by NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar. During the proceedings, lyricist Raqueeb Alam, director Prem and representatives of KVN Productions -- Gautam K M and Suprith -- appeared before the commission. -- PTI

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