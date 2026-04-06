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NBW issued against fashion designer Riyaz Ganji of Libas

Mon, 06 April 2026
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Riyaz Ganji with Pooja Bedi. Photo: Uttam Ghosh/Rediff.com
Riyaz Ganji with Pooja Bedi. Photo: Uttam Ghosh/Rediff.com
The Bombay high court on Monday issued a non-bailable warrant against Riyaz Ganji, fashion designer and owner of the brand LIBAS. 

The court observed the non ethical practises adopted by him and directed the Mumbai police to ensure his personal presence in the court in a contempt petition filed against him and his company for non-payment and duping a Ludhiana-based real estate company for crores. 

The court has also imposed an injunction and directed the company and its directors not to, in any manner whatsoever, deal with or dispose of assets, movable or immovable, tangible or intangible. 

Earlier also Riyaz Ganji has faced controversies over non-payment of dues, and cheating cases have been registered against him and his wife with the Mumbai police. 

He is also alleged to have lodged fake and malicious complaints with the Mumbai police and claiming threats from creditors.

-- ANI

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