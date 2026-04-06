Mumbai to get two new partial metro corridors, first phase launch tomorrow

20:44





Metro Line 9 marks the first metro corridor in the Thane district, while Line 2B extends metro connectivity to key Harbour Line areas, including Chembur and adjoining localities.





The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) on Monday said Metro Line 9 (Dahisar East to Kashigaon in Mira-Bhayandar) and Metro Line 2B (Mandale to Diamond Garden, Phase 1) will commence commercial operations on April 8.





Both metro corridors will be inaugurated in the presence of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and his two deputies, Eknath Shinde and Sunetra Pawar, at separate functions at Dahisar metro station and Diamond Garden metro station in Chembur in the western and eastern suburbs, respectively.





The two new metro corridors are being opened in phases, and the full routes will become operational at a later stage.





With the expansion, Metro Line 2A (Dahisar East to Andheri West) and Metro Line 7 (Andheri East to Dahisar East) will operate as independent corridors.





However, Line 7 will run in integration with Line 9, enabling direct connectivity from Andheri East to Mira-Bhayandar via Kashigaon, the release said. -- PTI

The Mumbai metro network will expand further from Tuesday with the launch of two new corridors- Metro Lines 2B and 9, boosting suburban connectivity and moving towards the vision of a fully integrated metro network in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.