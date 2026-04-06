MP minister's gift items stolen from storeroom behind official bungalow

21:45

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TT Nagar police station house officer Gaurav Dohan told PTI the incident took place in the intervening night of April 2 and 3, after which the minister lodged a complaint.





"The thieves took away five shields from the bungalow located on Link Road number 1. CCTV footage of the vicinity is being checked. Since the storeroom was outside the bungalow compound, it was not covered by CCTV cameras," Dohan said.





Sources said the stolen items include trophies, mementos and shields.





Sarang could not be contacted for comments.





Incidentally, the theft has occurred in a high security zone, which has 24/7 patrolling by MP police personnel.





Sarang's immediate neighbour is an additional director general of police rank officer, while right across the road is the bungalow of Union minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. -- PTI

A storeroom behind the official bungalow of Madhya Pradesh minister Vishwas Sarang in Bhopal was burgled, with unidentified thieves stealing trophies, mementos and shields gifted to him at various earlier programmes, the police said on Monday.