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Mortal remains of seafarer killed in drone boat attack reach Mumbai

Mon, 06 April 2026
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The mortal remains of 25-year-old seafarer Dixit Solanki, killed in a suspected drone boat attack off the Oman coast last month during West Asia war, have reached Mumbai, the National Union of Seafarers of India (NUSI) said on Monday. 

Dixit's father Amratlal Solanki and sister Mitali Solanki received the remains at the cargo terminal of Mumbai airport on Sunday, a NUSI member told PTI. The development came three days after Amritlal and Mitali approached the Bombay High Court, seeking return of the mortal remains. Their petition sought directions to the Union Government to expedite the repatriation of the victim's remains claiming lack of clarity from the authorities. 

Dixit Solanki was killed on March 4 when an explosive-laden drone boat struck an oil tanker off the coast of Oman. The Solankis have demanded that all investigation and forensic records to be shared with them. Their petition claimed that the family struggled to get clear answers despite writing several emails to the company that owned the vessel. PTI

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