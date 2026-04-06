Modern barbarism: Iran slams US threats

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Fathali, in a written interview to ANI was asked about US President Donald Trump's remarks, including threatening to bomb Iran "back to the stone ages," and recently claimed that a major bridge near Tehran had been destroyed. "We are a nation with a civilization stretching back thousands of years, and we will never return to the "Stone Age." What we are witnessing today is, more than anything, reminiscent of a form of modern barbarism in the behavior and rhetoric of individuals such as Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu.





The killing of children, attacks on schools, universities, hospitals, and even vaccine and pharmaceutical production centers are clear indications of this violent and inhumane approach. Such statements, rather than reflecting strength, reveal desperation and helplessness," he said. -- PTI

Mohammad Fathali, Ambassador of Iran in India said on Monday that the actions by the US and Israel are reminiscent of a form of modern barbarism in the behavior and rhetoric.