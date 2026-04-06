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LS, RS reject impeachment motion against CEC

Mon, 06 April 2026
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21:24
Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar/Naveen Sharma/ANI Photo
Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar/Naveen Sharma/ANI Photo
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Rajya Sabha Chairman C P Radhakrishnan on Monday rejected separate notices from the opposition to move a motion for the removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar from his post. 

The opposition had submitted notices to the Lok Sabha speaker and the Rajya Sabha chairman against the CEC, alleging "partisan and discriminatory conduct in office", "deliberate obstruction of investigation of electoral fraud" and "mass disenfranchisement" among other charges. 

In separate orders, the Speaker and the Rajya Sabha Chairman refused to admit the notices moved under Article 324(5) of the Constitution, read with other relevant constitutional and statutory provisions, praying for the removal of Gyanesh Kumar as the Chief Election Commissioner. 

"After due consideration of the notice of Motion and a careful and objective assessment of all relevant aspects and issues involved, the Chairman, Rajya Sabha, in exercise of the powers vested to him under Section 3 of the Judges (Inquiry) Act, 1968, has refused to admit the said notice of Motion," a notification from the Rajya Sabha secretary general said. -- PTI 

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