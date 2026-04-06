Kerala: Cafe Coffee Day offers discount, Uber free ride to encourage voting

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Voters who cast their ballot and display the indelible ink mark on their finger will be eligible for the offer on April 9, the polling day for the Assembly elections in Kerala, he said in a statement.





The initiative is part of a joint effort by the Election Commission and Cafe Coffee Day to motivate the public, especially youth, to exercise their franchise, Kelkar said.





To encourage young voters, the Election Commission has introduced several initiatives, including providing 'halwa' to first-time voters.





Uber will offer free rides to polling stations within a two-kilometre radius in Ernakulam and Thiruvananthapuram.





State-run SupplyCo is also considering providing rice flour at Re 1 on April 10 and 11, following the election. -- PTI

In an initiative to encourage voter participation, Cafe Coffee Day will offer a 25 percent discount to the first 15 customers at each of its outlets in Kerala who show proof of having voted, Chief Electoral Officer Ratan U Kelkar said on Monday.