Iraq pro-Iran group warns Trump on forcibly opening Strait

12:14





According to the Iranian state broadcaster, Abu Hussein al-Hamidawi, the Secretary-General of Kata'ib Hezbollah, said, "The enemies should be aware that any attempt to forcibly reopen the Strait of Hormuz will result in the complete destruction of every oil and gas platform or facility."





The Kataib Hezbollah leader, in a statement on Sunday, said that the Strait of Hormuz would not be open to "enemies" and warned them against the use of force. He added, "They must realize the equation of today: either security for all or security for none, and either prosperity for all or everyone is deprived of it," he said.





Al-Hamidawi decried the attacks on civilian infrastructure as the conflict stands in its fifth week now. He also stressed upon ensuring financial donations, which would be directed to Lebanon, Press TV reported. Amid the developments in the region, the Iranian Navy said on Sunday that the Strait of Hormuz had undergone irreversible changes and would not revert to its previous status, especially for the country's adversaries- the US and Israel, as per Press TV.





The naval command underlined the recent regional developments, which have now established a new reality in which extra-regional powers, led by Washington, can no longer dictate terms or project unchecked influence in Iran's immediate maritime environment. -- PTI

Iranian-backed Iraqi group Kataib Hezbollah has warned of attacks on energy facilities if any attempts to forcibly reopen the Strait of Hormuz are made, Press TV reported.