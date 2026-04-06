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Iran rejects US ceasefire proposal, gives plan to end war

Mon, 06 April 2026
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Iran on Monday formally rejected a US-proposed ceasefire deal amid the escalating conflict in West Asia, instead unveiling its own 10-point plan aimed at permanently ending the ongoing war, as reported by the Iranian state news agency Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA).

According to IRNA, the plan, presented by Tehran, outlines comprehensive measures to resolve the conflict, including the cessation of regional hostilities, ensuring secure transit through the Strait of Hormuz, facilitating reconstruction efforts, and the lifting of international sanctions on the Islamic Republic.

Earlier in the day, Iran described the 15-point proposal from the US to end the conflict in West Asia and to open the strategic Strait of Hormuz as "excessively demanding", stating that it has prepared its own set of demands to end hostilities, which have entered the second month now.

According to the Iranian foreign ministry, the US proposal -- reportedly delivered through mediators -- is too onerous and unrealistic for Tehran to accept. -- ANI

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