Iran mediators make last push towards a 45-day ceasefire

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A bombed building in Lebanon. Pic: Yara Nardi/Reuters





As per Axios, the four sources -- US, Israeli and regional sources with knowledge of the talks said that the chances for reaching a partial deal over the next 48 hours are slim. It further reported that the mediators told Iranian officials there is no time for further negotiation tactics and underlined that the next 48 hours are the last opportunity Iran to reach a deal and prevent massive destruction for the country.





However, the last-ditch efforts are the only chance to prevent a dramatic escalation in the war that will include massive strikes on Iranian civilian infrastructure and a retaliation against energy and water facilities in the Gulf states.





The development comes after the 10-day deadline to Iran which was expected to expire Monday evening was extended by 20 hours as Trump posted on Truth Social a new deadline of Tuesday at 8pm ET. Two sources familiar with the matter said the operational plan for a massive US-Israeli bombing campaign against Iran's energy facilities is ready to go, however they said that the deadline extension by Trump was aimed at giving a last chance to reach a deal. -- ANI





According to Axios, four sources with knowledge of the diplomatic efforts said the negotiations are taking place through Pakistani, Egyptian and Turkish mediators and also via text messages sent between Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff and Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.





The US official further noted that while the Trump administration gave Iran several proposals in recent days, so far Iranian officials hadn't accepted them. As per Axios, the sources noted that mediators are discussing with the parties the terms for two-phased deal where the first phase would a potential 45-day ceasefire during which a permanent end to the war would be negotiated and that the ceasefire could be extended if more time were needed for talks, one of the sources said. --

With the deadline set by US President Donald Trump approaching for Iran, Axios reported on Sunday (local time), citing sources that the US, Iran and a group of regional mediators are discussing the terms for a potential 45-day ceasefire that could result in a permanent end to the war.