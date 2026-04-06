HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Iran counters Trump with its own terms for truce

Mon, 06 April 2026
Share:
16:48
image
Iran has toughened its position hours before an expected address by Donald Trump, rejecting Washington, DC's proposed roadmap to end hostilities and raising fresh concerns over US intentions in the ongoing conflict.

In a statement, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei said the US '15-point proposal' was 'excessively demanding', adding that Tehran has drawn up and formalised its own set of conditions in response.

He reiterated that negotiations cannot proceed under threats, warning that any targeting of infrastructure would amount to war crimes.

Baghaei also cast doubt on recent US actions, saying the reported 'pilot rescue in Isfahan' could have been a deceptive operation aimed at seizing Iran's enriched uranium -- a claim that underscores deep mistrust between the two sides.

He cautioned against an immediate ceasefire, arguing it could allow the opposing side to regroup and resume military actions.

Despite the hardening stance, Iran signalled that diplomatic channels remain active, with talks underway with Oman to establish a protocol ensuring safe passage of vessels through the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz.

The remarks come amid reports that a fresh proposal, reportedly facilitated by Pakistan, has been shared with both Tehran and Washington, DC. 

According to sources cited by Reuters, the plan outlines a two-stage approach -- an immediate ceasefire followed by a broader agreement -- potentially reopening the Strait of Hormuz.

However, with Iran dismissing the US proposal as 'illogical' and insisting on its own terms, prospects for a quick breakthrough appear uncertain even as backchannel diplomacy continues alongside escalating military tensions.  -- Agencies

TOP STORIES

Security breach at Delhi assembly as car breaks through gate
Security breach at Delhi assembly as car breaks through gate

A car driven by a masked man breached security at the Delhi Assembly, raising concerns about potential security lapses.

LIVE! Iran counters Trump with its own terms for truce
LIVE! Iran counters Trump with its own terms for truce

IRGC Intelligence chief killed in Israeli strike
IRGC Intelligence chief killed in Israeli strike

A top Iranian intelligence official was killed in an attack, with the Revolutionary Guard blaming the United States and Israel. The incident occurs amid escalating regional tensions, including IDF strikes on Hezbollah infrastructure and...

Iran hits over 10 sites in Israel's Haifa; 2 killed
Iran hits over 10 sites in Israel's Haifa; 2 killed

An Iranian missile strike on Haifa has resulted in casualties and intensified conflict between Iran and Israel, prompting search operations and ceasefire discussions.

Must Read! US Eyes Iran Assault: High Risks Ahead
Must Read! US Eyes Iran Assault: High Risks Ahead

Although extensive air attacks have been carried out to destroy most of Iran's defence capabilities, the latter's resilience and sustenance during the war clearly indicate that the US landing force would encounter severe resistance in...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO