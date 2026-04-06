Iran counters Trump with its own terms for truce

16:48

Iran has toughened its position hours before an expected address by Donald Trump, rejecting Washington, DC's proposed roadmap to end hostilities and raising fresh concerns over US intentions in the ongoing conflict.





In a statement, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei said the US '15-point proposal' was 'excessively demanding', adding that Tehran has drawn up and formalised its own set of conditions in response.





He reiterated that negotiations cannot proceed under threats, warning that any targeting of infrastructure would amount to war crimes.





Baghaei also cast doubt on recent US actions, saying the reported 'pilot rescue in Isfahan' could have been a deceptive operation aimed at seizing Iran's enriched uranium -- a claim that underscores deep mistrust between the two sides.





He cautioned against an immediate ceasefire, arguing it could allow the opposing side to regroup and resume military actions.





Despite the hardening stance, Iran signalled that diplomatic channels remain active, with talks underway with Oman to establish a protocol ensuring safe passage of vessels through the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz.





The remarks come amid reports that a fresh proposal, reportedly facilitated by Pakistan, has been shared with both Tehran and Washington, DC.





According to sources cited by Reuters, the plan outlines a two-stage approach -- an immediate ceasefire followed by a broader agreement -- potentially reopening the Strait of Hormuz.





However, with Iran dismissing the US proposal as 'illogical' and insisting on its own terms, prospects for a quick breakthrough appear uncertain even as backchannel diplomacy continues alongside escalating military tensions. -- Agencies