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HP signs MoU with Alliance Air to operate Delhi-Shimla-Dharamshala flights

Mon, 06 April 2026
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The Himachal Pradesh government has signed an MoU with Alliance Air to operate daily flights on the Delhi-Shimla and Shimla-Dharamshala routes, director, tourism & civil aviation Vivek Bhatia said on Monday. 

Bhatia said the move was aimed at boosting tourism and strengthening regional air connectivity, creating a direct air link between the national capital, the state capital and Dharamshala. 

He said that the services would be operated using an ATR 42-600 aircraft with 48 seats. 

"The commercial operations are likely to start in the last week of April 2026. Both routes will be operated on 100 percent Viability Gap Funding (VGF), with the entire cost borne by the state government as Grant-in-Aid to Alliance Air. Total annual VGF outgo was pegged at Rs 32.64 crore based on actual billing. The MoU is valid for 12 months from the date of commencement of operations" he said. -- PTI

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