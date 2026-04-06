Hormuz won't return to former state for US, Israel: Iran

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According to Press TV, the naval command underlined the recent regional developments, which have now established a new reality in which extra-regional powers, led by Washington, can no longer dictate terms or project unchecked influence in Iran's immediate maritime environment.





As per Press TV, the IRGC Navy made the remarks in a post on X and also noted that the preparations are underway for the "announced plan" of Iranian officials for a new order in the Persian Gulf.





As per Press TV, the initiative aims at establishing a new indigenous security architecture in the Persian Gulf, on the principle that the region's stability and security must be guaranteed by the littoral states themselves, without the provocative and illegitimate presence of outside forces.





As per Press TV, these preparations include enhanced naval deployment, advanced monitoring systems, and coordinated rapid-response capabilities-- all designed to safeguard the Iranian territorial waters and ensure the uninterrupted flow of energy through the strait. The statement by the IRGC's navy command comes on the backdrop of US President Trump's latest statement to unleash "hell" on Iran if it continues to keep the Strait of Hormuz closed. -- PTI

As tensions escalate in West Asia and the Gulf region, the Iranian Navy has said that the Strait of Hormuz had undergone irreversible changes and would not revert to its previous status, especially for the country's adversaries -- US and Israel, Iranian state broadcaster Press TV reported on Sunday.