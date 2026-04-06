HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Hoax bomb threat to DRDO in Bengaluru, email targets TN CM's grandson

Mon, 06 April 2026
Share:
23:27
File image
File image
Multiple emails threatening a bomb attack at the Gas Turbine Research Establishment (GTRE), a Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) lab under the Byappanahalli police station limits in Bengaluru, were received at its office, the police said on Monday. 

According to officials, the premises were evacuated and searched thoroughly by police along with the bomb disposal squad and fire services, following which the threat was declared a hoax. 

The e-mail, written in Tamil, claimed that Improvised Explosive Devices had been planted in the premises and they would explode in the afternoon, around 1:30 pm, they said. 

Officials said the sender also issued a warning that the grandson of an influential politician from Tamil Nadu would be kidnapped. 

The message that reportedly came from an ID 'Kiruthiha.udhayanidhi@hotmail', allegedly warned of a plot to abduct Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin's grandson, Inbanidhi. 

The Central Crime Branch police have intensified the investigation to find the accused behind the email threats, officials said, adding that as a precautionary measure, security has been increased at defence establishments in the city. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Trump confirms receiving Iran's proposal to end war
LIVE! Trump confirms receiving Iran's proposal to end war

Iran rejects US ceasefire proposal, presents plan to end war
Iran rejects US ceasefire proposal, presents plan to end war

Iran on Monday formally rejected a US-proposed ceasefire deal amid the escalating conflict in West Asia, instead unveiling its own 10-point plan aimed at permanently ending the ongoing war, as reported by the Iranian state news agency...

UAE intercepts 12 ballistic missiles, 2 cruise missiles, 19 UAVs
UAE intercepts 12 ballistic missiles, 2 cruise missiles, 19 UAVs

The ministry of defence of the United Arab Emirates on Monday said its air defence systems successfully intercepted multiple aerial threats launched from Iran, as tensions in the region continue to rise.

US Rescue That Raises More Questions Than It Answers
US Rescue That Raises More Questions Than It Answers

The 'rescue' operation occurred within kilometres of Iran's underground tunnel complex at Isfahan, assessed by the IAEA and US intelligence as holding a substantial portion of the country's 60 per cent enriched uranium stockpile. Retired...

'Kasab Drank Urine, Didn't Eat Biryani'
'Kasab Drank Urine, Didn't Eat Biryani'

'The jail staff told me Kasab was served only jail food and not biryani.''They told me that Kasab was beaten regularly after court proceedings.''And they filled Kasab's bottle with urine so that whenever he felt thirsty he used to drink...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO