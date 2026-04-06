Hoax bomb threat to DRDO in Bengaluru, email targets TN CM's grandson

23:27

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According to officials, the premises were evacuated and searched thoroughly by police along with the bomb disposal squad and fire services, following which the threat was declared a hoax.





The e-mail, written in Tamil, claimed that Improvised Explosive Devices had been planted in the premises and they would explode in the afternoon, around 1:30 pm, they said.





Officials said the sender also issued a warning that the grandson of an influential politician from Tamil Nadu would be kidnapped.





The message that reportedly came from an ID 'Kiruthiha.udhayanidhi@hotmail', allegedly warned of a plot to abduct Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin's grandson, Inbanidhi.





The Central Crime Branch police have intensified the investigation to find the accused behind the email threats, officials said, adding that as a precautionary measure, security has been increased at defence establishments in the city. -- PTI

Multiple emails threatening a bomb attack at the Gas Turbine Research Establishment (GTRE), a Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) lab under the Byappanahalli police station limits in Bengaluru, were received at its office, the police said on Monday.