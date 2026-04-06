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HC issues non-bailable warrant against fashion designer Ganji of Libas

Mon, 06 April 2026
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The Bombay high court has issued a non-bailable warrant (NBW) against fashion designer Riyaz Ganji of the famous brand 'Libas' in a contempt petition filed over alleged non-disclosure of assets and unpaid dues, saying he deserves "no sympathy or mercy" for his conduct. 

A single bench of Justice Abhay Ahuja, in an April 2 order, a copy of which was made available on Monday, took serious note of Ganji's absence despite being directed to remain present before the court and asked cops to ensure his presence on April 27, the next date of hearing. 

The court observed that the fashion designer's conduct showed disregard for the judicial process and deserves "no sympathy or mercy". 

The bench was hearing a plea filed by a company, GS Majestic Developers Pvt Ltd, against Libas Designs Ltd and others. 

Ganji is the managing director of Libas Designs. -- PTI

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