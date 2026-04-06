Artemis II crew to set record for farthest human distance from Earth

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In a post on X, NASA described the moment as something "that's never before been seen by human eyes", noting that the astronauts aboard the Orion spacecraft will soon observe the Moon's far side - a sight not witnessed by humans since Apollo 17.





"Morning routine: Wake up, shave, make the bed, witness something that's never before been seen by human eyes. The Artemis II crew is preparing for today's lunar flyby, when they will see the Moon's far side," the post read.





According to a NASA blog update, for flight day 6, during which the crew will fly by the moon, the astronauts began their day as their spacecraft approached the Moon, waking up about 18,830 miles away.





The crew includes NASA astronauts Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, and Christina Koch, along with Canadian Space Agency astronaut Jeremy Hansen. -- ANI

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) on Monday said the crew of Artemis II is preparing for a historic lunar flyby that will take humans farther from Earth than ever before.