Airstrikes hit Tehran university linked to weapons work

07:58

Representational pic





It remains unclear what specific areas within the university were hit. The campus is currently empty, as the ongoing war has forced schools across the country to switch to online classes.





Over the years, several countries have sanctioned the university its ties to Iran's military, particularly its involvement in the country's ballistic missile program, which is overseen by the paramilitary Revolutionary Guard. During the conflict, the Guard and other security forces have reportedly been using secondary locations as gathering points after repeated attacks on their main bases.





Explosions continued into the night, with the sound of low-flying fighter jets heard intermittently for hours. Meanwhile, the state-run Iran newspaper reported that an airstrike in a residential area of Qom, a major Shiite religious center south of Tehran, killed at least five people. The intended target of that strike remains unknown. Iran has not released updated casualty figures or detailed information about its material losses in recent days. -- Agencies

A series of airstrikes early Monday targeted Iran's capital, including the Sharif University of Technology. Iranian media reported damage to buildings on the campus, as well as to a nearby natural gas distribution facility.