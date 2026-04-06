Ahead of deadline, Iran calls US 15-point peace illogical

15:52





According to a report by Iran International, Iran has not been favourable to the US 15-point plan, with the Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei calling the peace talks plan "extremely ambitious and illogical".





Iran has drafted its response to proposals conveyed through mediators and will announce it when necessary, the foreign ministry spokesman said on Monday, according to Iran International. Esmaeil Baghaei said negotiations could not take place under threats, warning that US threats to target infrastructure would amount to war crimes.





He added that Iran's focus remained on defending the country amid ongoing attacks, while diplomacy continued alongside military efforts, as reported by Iran International.





Meanwhile, the United States and Iran have received another plan to end hostilities, which could come in effect on Monday and result in the opening of the Strait of Hormuz, sources familiar with the proposals told Reuters. As per the report by Reuters, the framework has been put together by Pakistan and exchanged with Iran and the US overnight, the source said, noting a two-tier approach with an immediate ceasefire followed by a comprehensive agreement. "All elements need to be agreed today," the source said, adding that the initial understanding would be structured as a memorandum of understanding finalised electronically through Pakistan, which as per the Reuters report, is the sole communication channel in the talks. -- ANI

Hours ahead of US President Donald Trump's much awaited news conference on the Iran war, the Iranian side has once again hardened its position.