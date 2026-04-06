HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Ahead of deadline, Iran calls US 15-point peace illogical

Mon, 06 April 2026
Share:
15:52
image
Hours ahead of US President Donald Trump's much awaited news conference on the Iran war, the Iranian side has once again hardened its position. 

According to a report by Iran International, Iran has not been favourable to the US 15-point plan, with the Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei calling the peace talks plan "extremely ambitious and illogical".

Iran has drafted its response to proposals conveyed through mediators and will announce it when necessary, the foreign ministry spokesman said on Monday, according to Iran International. Esmaeil Baghaei said negotiations could not take place under threats, warning that US threats to target infrastructure would amount to war crimes. 

He added that Iran's focus remained on defending the country amid ongoing attacks, while diplomacy continued alongside military efforts, as reported by Iran International. 

Meanwhile, the United States and Iran have received another plan to end hostilities, which could come in effect on Monday and result in the opening of the Strait of Hormuz, sources familiar with the proposals told Reuters. As per the report by Reuters, the framework has been put together by Pakistan and exchanged with Iran and the US overnight, the source said, noting a two-tier approach with an immediate ceasefire followed by a comprehensive agreement. "All elements need to be agreed today," the source said, adding that the initial understanding would be structured as a memorandum of understanding finalised electronically through Pakistan, which as per the Reuters report, is the sole communication channel in the talks. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

Security breach at Delhi assembly as car breaks through gate
Security breach at Delhi assembly as car breaks through gate

A car driven by a masked man breached security at the Delhi Assembly, raising concerns about potential security lapses.

LIVE! Ahead of deadline, Iran calls US 15-point peace illogical
LIVE! Ahead of deadline, Iran calls US 15-point peace illogical

IRGC Intelligence chief killed in Israeli strike
IRGC Intelligence chief killed in Israeli strike

A top Iranian intelligence official was killed in an attack, with the Revolutionary Guard blaming the United States and Israel. The incident occurs amid escalating regional tensions, including IDF strikes on Hezbollah infrastructure and...

Iran hits over 10 sites in Israel's Haifa; 2 killed
Iran hits over 10 sites in Israel's Haifa; 2 killed

An Iranian missile strike on Haifa has resulted in casualties and intensified conflict between Iran and Israel, prompting search operations and ceasefire discussions.

Must Read! US Eyes Iran Assault: High Risks Ahead
Must Read! US Eyes Iran Assault: High Risks Ahead

Although extensive air attacks have been carried out to destroy most of Iran's defence capabilities, the latter's resilience and sustenance during the war clearly indicate that the US landing force would encounter severe resistance in...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO