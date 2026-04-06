9 cops involved in custodial deaths of Jayaraj and Benicks get death penalty

18:40

A district court in Madurai on Monday awarded the death penalty to nine policemen in the 2020 Sathankulam custodial death case, terming it among the 'rarest of rare' crimes that had sparked nationwide outrage.





The case relates to the deaths of trader P Jayaraj and his son J Benicks, who were picked up on June 19, 2020, for allegedly keeping their mobile shop open beyond permitted hours during the COVID-19 lockdown -- a charge later found to be false.





The duo died days after being taken into custody, with their family alleging brutal overnight torture at the police station.





The probe was later handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation following directions from the Madras high court.





The agency arrested 10 policemen, including senior officers, and filed murder charges based on evidence of severe custodial abuse.





The verdict marks one of the strongest judicial responses to custodial violence in recent years, reinforcing accountability in a case that had become a flashpoint for police reform and human rights in India.