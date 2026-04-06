30 Maoists surrender before police in Telangana

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Sodi Keshalu alias Sodi Kesha, the deputy commander of the People's Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA) Battalion, is among those who turned themselves in.





"The surrender will be officially shown in the next few days," official sources told PTI. Keshalu's surrender comes after the PLGA's Battalion Commander Badse Sukka alias Deva, along with 19 underground cadre, had surrendered before the Telangana Police on January 3.





Badse Sukka's surrender sounded the death knell for the PLGA and the Telangana state committee of the CPI-Maoist, the police had then said.





On March 30, Telangana DGP B Shivadhar Reddy appealed to the underground leaders and cadres of the CPI-Maoist party to renounce violence, lay down their arms, and join the democratic mainstream to lead safe and dignified lives.





The DGP made a special appeal to Telangana natives currently active in Maoist groups in other states-Muppalla Lakshmana Rao alias Ganapathi (72), Pusunuri Narahari alias Santosh (57), Vartha Shekhar alias Mangthu (51), Jode Ratnabai alias Sujatha (68), Nakka Susheela alias Rela (51), and Rangaboyina Bhagya alias Rupi (43)-to return and avail the benefits of the rehabilitation scheme.





Owing to sustained efforts by the Telangana police over the past two years, as many as 721 Maoists of various ranks from Telangana and Chhattisgarh have surrendered and rejoined the mainstream, he added. -- PTI

Nearly 30 members of the outlawed Communist Party of India-Maoists, including a senior commander, have surrendered before the Telangana police, officials said on Monday.