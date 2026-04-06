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2 dead, 2 missing after missile strike in Haifa, Israel

Mon, 06 April 2026
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10:16
An Iranian man hospitalised in a strike on the B1 bridge. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via Reuters
An Iranian man hospitalised in a strike on the B1 bridge. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via Reuters
Two people have been killed while search operations are underway for two more individuals after an Iranian ballistic missile struck a residential building in Haifa, Times of Israel reported on Monday.

The information was provided by Israel Police Commissioner Danny Levy tells reporters at the scene.

"We are focusing all efforts on the four family members who are supposed to be here, using all means at our disposal," he said.

Levy also noted that the warhead of the ballistic missile that struck the residential building may not have exploded upon impact, "and therefore we evacuated several buildings, so that in the unlikely case that the missile explodes, nobody will be hurt."

The country's emergency service, Magen David Adom, also said on Monday (local time) that several people were injured following the missile strike on a residential building in Haifa.

Meanwhile, Al Jazeera Breaking reported that over 10 sites were hit in Haifa in the latest round of Iranian strikes.

Damage was also reported in central Israel after an apparent cluster munition impact in Haifa, Times of Israel reported, citing rescue services. It mentioned that one of the suspected bomb impacts sparked a car fire, while another flipped over a vehicle, as per the footage.

As per the MDA, following the missile fire toward northern Israel, paramedics are providing medical treatment and evacuating four mildly injured patients with signs of smoke inhalation to Rambam Hospital.

As tensions escalate in the region, the Israeli Defence Forces said on Monday that it completed a wave of strikes targeting the infrastructure of the Iranian terror regime in Tehran. -- ANI

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