UP: Four held in Bahraich for printing fake currency

The police arrested four members of a gang involved in printing counterfeit currency here, an official said on Saturday.
Superintendent of police Vishwajeet Srivastava said the accused were nabbed from the Khairighat area during the intervening night of Friday and Saturday following a tip-off.
Fake currency worth Rs 11,500, including 23 notes of Rs 500 denomination, and a colour printer were recovered from their possession, he said.
The accused, identified as Gurucharan Singh alias Vijay, Saleem alias Suraj, Hariram Lodhi and Arjun, confessed during interrogation that they used a printer to produce fake notes and circulated them in markets.
A case has been registered under the relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and all four have been sent to jail, the police said. Further investigation is underway. -- PTI