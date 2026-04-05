UP: Four held in Bahraich for printing fake currency

08:32





Superintendent of police Vishwajeet Srivastava said the accused were nabbed from the Khairighat area during the intervening night of Friday and Saturday following a tip-off.





Fake currency worth Rs 11,500, including 23 notes of Rs 500 denomination, and a colour printer were recovered from their possession, he said.





The accused, identified as Gurucharan Singh alias Vijay, Saleem alias Suraj, Hariram Lodhi and Arjun, confessed during interrogation that they used a printer to produce fake notes and circulated them in markets.





A case has been registered under the relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and all four have been sent to jail, the police said. Further investigation is underway. -- PTI

The police arrested four members of a gang involved in printing counterfeit currency here, an official said on Saturday.