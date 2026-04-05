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Trump to address press on Monday after rescue of downed F-15 pilot

Sun, 05 April 2026
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United States President Donald Trump on Sunday announced that he will address the press on Monday at 1 pm from the Oval Office, alongside military officials, following what he described as a high-risk and extraordinary rescue operation deep inside Iran to retrieve a US service member who was part of the crew for an F-15 fighter jet which was downed by the Islamic Republic earlier this week.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump revealed that US forces successfully rescued a 'seriously wounded' and 'highly respected' F-15 crew member, identified as a Colonel, from mountainous terrain within Iranian territory.

According to the President, Iranian military forces were actively searching for the officer and were 'getting close' at the time of the operation.

Trump emphasised the rarity and danger of such missions, noting that this type of raid is 'seldom attempted because of the danger to man and equipment'.

He further disclosed that the rescue effort involved two separate operations.

"We have rescued the seriously wounded, and really brave, F-15 Crew Member/Officer, from deep inside the mountains of Iran. The Iranian Military was looking hard, in big numbers, and getting close. He is a highly respected Colonel. This type of raid is seldom attempted because of the danger to "man and equipment." It just doesn't happen! The second raid came after the first one, where we rescued the pilot in broad daylight, also unusual, spending seven hours over Iran. An AMAZING show of bravery and talent by all! I will be having a News Conference, with the Military, at the Oval Office, on Monday, at 1:00 P.M. God Bless our great MILITARY WARRIORS!" Trump stated in his post.

The upcoming press conference is expected to provide further details about the mission, its execution, and the condition of the rescued personnel.

Earlier in the day, US President Donald Trump confirmed that the military rescued the second F-15 crew member, who went missing after Iran downed the jet.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump called it the 'most daring' search and rescue operation for the US military, stating that the government will 'not leave a warfighter behind'.

He also stated that the crew member sustained injuries.

'We got him! My fellow Americans, over the past several hours, the United States Military pulled off one of the most daring Search and Rescue Operations in US History, for one of our incredible Crew Member Officers, who also happens to be a highly respected Colonel, and who I am thrilled to let you know is now safe and sound! This brave Warrior was behind enemy lines in the treacherous mountains of Iran, being hunted down by our enemies, who were getting closer and closer by the hour, but was never truly alone because his Commander in Chief, Secretary of War, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and fellow Warfighters were monitoring his location 24 hours a day, and diligently planning for his rescue,' Trump stated in his post.  -- ANI

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